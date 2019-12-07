Still holiday shopping? Check out ‘Handmade Holiday’ this Saturday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Holiday shopping can be stressful, but Wheeling Heritage may have a solution.

They’ve gathered vendors together all in one place for the second annual Handmade Holiday on Saturday.

Wheeling’s Artisan Center will be filled with homemade, handcrafted fine arts and crafts items available for purchase.

If you find that perfect gift, you’ll also be supporting shopping local.

We have a lot of artists in this community and sometimes there’s not an outlet. They are not able to maybe open up a store front because of the expense, so events like these help them come in, be able to show their work, make contacts for future orders, and make a living with what they love doing. Chris Villamagna, Wheeling Heritage Program Manager

Handmade Holiday is Saturday, December 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Wheeling’s Artisan Center.

More than 30 artists and vendors will be there with pottery, jewelry, candles and much more.

All the artists were hand-selected by Wheeling Heritage after an application process.

Admission is free and there will be coffee and hot chocolate while you shop.

The artists participating include:

Annie’s Hands

The Boord Potter

The Blended Homestead

Bomtron

Cindy Fluharty

Liz Hastings

Rosalie Haizlett Illustration

Logan Schmitt Illustration

East Wheeling Clayworks

Jekyll and Plaid

Iridescence Jewelry

Unique Treats by Jacquie

Little Grave Creek Desins

Vi Laux Glass Designs

Shapeless Flame

The Indigo Lab

Apartment Two Art

Lone Stone Designs

Jes Reger

Adeline Renee Handmade

M. Elizabeth Collection

MEM Squad

Jamie Nation

Barbara Bland

Funky Ceramics

Zac Templeton

Lambros Tsuhlares

Robert Villamagna

The Cattle Dog Candle Co.

Sew Much More

River Valley Designs

Bev West

Ashton Woods Studio

Quiet Nook Cottage Crafts

Alex Wright

The Wheeling Feeling

