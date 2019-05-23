“Stop The Bleed” saves lives by using new first aid techniques

Thursday was National Stop The Bleed day.

It’s a program created by the American College of Surgeons, based on lessons learned after numerous school shootings.

They’ve discovered more lives could have been saved if bleeding control measures would have been quicker.

So the Ohio County EMA is going into schools, athletic complexes and arenas, and teaching staff members to set aside their old first aid techniques and do things differently.

“In the past, for bleeding control, we just told people to take gauze and put direct pressure on the wound,” said Lou Vargo, Ohio County EMA director. “Now we’re telling them to take special gauze and with their fingers to actually insert it right into the wound where the vessel’s bleeding, which will help control the bleeding.”

He said they used to say tourniquets should only be used as a last resort.

Now they train people to recognize life-threatening bleeding, and if it’s happening in an arm or leg, to use the tourniquet immediately.

In Ohio County, they’re placing kits in all athletic fields, all colleges, the City-County Building, Wesbanco Arena, the Capitol Theatre and every school in the county–public, parochial and private.