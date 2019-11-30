Stores ready for small ‘biz’ Saturday in Ohio Valley

(CNN/WTRF) – Following a big shopping bonanza on Black Friday, small businesses across the Ohio Valley will have a chance to get in on the fun.

Business owners across the country are getting ready for “Small Business Saturday,” an annual nationwide event that started just ten years ago.





The goal is to encourage consumers to ditch major retailers for a day and check out some mom and pop shops.

According to experts, more than two-thirds of the money spent at small businesses stay within the community.

