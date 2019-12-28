Street MOMs need new (used) truck to continue their work

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Street MOMs have been quietly carrying out their mission in Wheeling for nearly a year.

Every day, these two cousins go to the homeless camps.

They clean up debris and bring in vital supplies — everything from food and water to tents and sleeping bags.

And they do it all through donations.

But what they need now is a replacement for their pickup truck, which is literally fell apart on the job.

We want something that is reliable. Something that has low mileage, something with a nice big safe bed and preferably something that we can use to cover up the bed so when we haul in the rain, we don’t have to worry about things getting wet. Susan Brossman, Street MOMs

Old pickup truck used by Street MOMs

We take firewood down to the camps. In the summertime when it’s hot, we haul lots of water down to the camps. We haul food. If we get someone into housing, then we have to start from the beginning to get them household items like couches, washers and dryers. Lynn Kettler, Street MOMs

If you have a pickup truck you’re willing to donate, you can contact Street MOMs at (304) 281-9967.

You can also contact them on Facebook.

Latest Posts: