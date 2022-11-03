WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Street Survivors Car Club was at the House of the Carpenter Thursday evening to help the community in a big way.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Not only were they there to show off their classic cars, but they also donated toys they collected to help the House of the Carpenter’s Christmas Kids Program.



The Christmas Kids Program already has nearly 350 children registered and now the organization is looking for sponsors to help organize the toys and clothes that have been donated.

“It’s a fun season too. We get to celebrate with the kids and the families and all the people who make it possible. It is not something we can do on our own. We have the sponsors who are taking care of the kids. We have folks who are helping us with funding. Where all the people are coming together to make the season really work for these kids.” Dr. Michael Linger | Executive Director, House of the Carpenter

If you’re interested in sponsoring a kid or donating to the cause, visit their website.



Everything you need to know about volunteering or donating is available there.