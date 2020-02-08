Striplight Community Theatre, WLU team up for ‘Sweeney Todd’

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Liberty University’s Hilltop Opera will deliver a special performance of ‘Sweeney Todd’ Friday evening.

Students are partnering with the Striplight Community Theatre for a concert version of the popular musical with orchestral accompaniment.

Hilltop Opera will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Ashley Marie Performing Arts Center in Weirton.

