Students stop by 7NEWS on their pathway to success

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7NEWS hosted its first visitors in quite some time! 10 kids stepped foot in the studio with some big dreams.

Myself and 7NEW’s Brenda Danehart gave a tour to some future veterinarians, forensic scientists, entrepreneurs, and even future news anchors! Our tour was just one of many jobs that local kids are testing out for themselves!

A variety of students from 8th to high school were placed in this program called ‘Pathways to Success.’ In its third year with Wheeling’s House of the Carpenter.

They’ve visited places like West Liberty, Belmont Technical College, Iron Workers, and the Family Resource Network.

And Monday they saw a behind the scenes look at how we give the Ohio Valley its news.

Ultimately, over the next four weeks, this program will expose young folks to start thinking about their resume. Specifically, opportunities for success right here in the Ohio Valley.

Our kids are our future and if we don’t prepare them for success then who will? These are going to be the young men and women who will probably take care of me. So, I want to make sure they have all the resources and tools necessary. Everyone won’t go to college, but I want them to understand that there are different opportunities in what they need to obtain to be successful. Mia Williams, Program Director with the House of the Carpenter

At the completion of this program, each kid will earn a stipend $495 to be used for college or whatever they set their minds to.