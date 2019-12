ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley Heart Ball held a ‘style show extra’ Saturday evening at the Goodman Home in St. Clairsville.

There were 25 models styling a variety of different themes.

7News very own Shelby Davis emceed the event.

All proceeds from this event benefit the American Heart Association’s mission in the region.

REMINDER: The Ohio Valley Heart Ball is coming up on February 29!

Latest Posts: