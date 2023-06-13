WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The “Subaru Loves To Care” program delivered some gifts of comfort and hope to patients at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital Tuesday.

Partnering with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society–or LLS–they presented fluffy fleece blankets that can fold into a pillow and other gifts and cards. They say they’re spreading warmth, love and hope with the gifts.

” Subaru and our team at Wheeling Subaru is really happy to donate blankets to the LLS Society here in Wheeling Hospital. They’re for people in oncology to be able to do some crafts and do some things and these wonderful blankets is really a nice touch and we try to do this every year.” David Weaver, Owner, Wheeling Subaru

“I know that going through a cancer treatment is such a difficult time for all of the people that we take care of. And such a kind gesture from Subaru will definitely help our patients feel more comfortable as they’re going through a very very difficult stage in their lifetime so we’re really appreciative.” Dr. Tina Bhatnagar

Medical Director, Hematology & Oncology

Included in the gifts were care packages containing things like a sleep mask, fidget poppers, hand lotion, lip balm and colored pencils.



They say, they the end of this year, Subaru will have supported nearly 300,000 cancer patients nationwide.