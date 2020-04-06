Substance use disorders not taking a break during pandemic, nor is treatment

Essential work like medication assisted treatment and counseling are still available

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Addiction doesn’t take a break while work is put on pause.

As the Ohio Valley continues to social distance, some could fall into social isolation and face the struggles of maintaining sobriety.

Research from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration shows that people with substance use disorders are ‘more likely to be susceptible to the effects of COVID-19.’

Amidst this pandemic, BreakThru at Reynolds Memorial Hospital is continuing to serve.

Recently, West Virginia mandated all residential treatment facilities to stop admitting for 14 days.

However, the state then repealed that order. Now essential work like medication assisted treatment and counseling are still available, and care representatives say it’s more important than ever.

Isolation is just not really a good thing, especially if you are trying to initiate recovery. Outpatient is still pretty much going as usual, except that the counseling part is through TeleHealth. But other parts of it are you have to go to the different clinics everyday. Martha Polinsky, Care Coordinator at BreakThru, Reynolds Memorial Hospital

BreakThru is following CDC guidelines and screening patients as they come in the door. The group helps with withdrawal symptoms and then gets people to their next steps.

If you need somewhere to go, and haven’t started recovery, call BreakThru‘s number at 304-221-4528.

Latest Posts: