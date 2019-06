MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

A car show to bring awareness to Suicide and Epilepsy revved up today at John Marshall High School.

There were cars, motorcycles, trucks, and jeeps!

Anything was welcome!



There was a ten dollar show fee along with trophies, dash plaques, concessions, DJ, and a 50/50.



The motto was to bring everyone together and fill the parking lot for a great cause!