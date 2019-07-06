Breaking News
Summer Artisan and Music Festival debuts in Moundsville

Community
Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) — Good Times Event Planning is debuting a new festival this weekend at the Moundsville Riverfront.

The ‘Summer Artisan and Music Festival’ offers families across the Ohio Valley a fun event for all ages.

There will be several artisans and music performers throughout the weekend.

Face painting, obstacles courses and other activities will be available to children.

Davis Food Express of Stuebenville and Dixie’s Down Home Cooking in Moundsville will be the food vendors during the event.

The event is free to the public but donations are being accepted.

The festival kicks off Saturday, July 6 at 10 a.m. but its going on all weekend until Sunday, July 7 at 7 p.m.

For more information, please call (304) 559-9683 or visit their event page.

