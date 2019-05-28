Summer issue of "In Wheeling" Magazine on stands Video

WHEELING, W Va. (WTRF) - If you haven't read it yet, grab a copy of the latest edition of In Wheeling Magazine.

It's all about the extraordinary kids that hail from the Ohio Valley and those currently living here.

From Zeb at Zeb's Barky Bites to country music star Brad Paisley, owner David Allinder said Ohio Valley kids are making a difference.

He believes it's because they're given the chance to try to succeed.

"People in Wheeling will let you try. You go to other big cities, all you're going to get is slammed doors. In this city, if a child wants to try something, they're going to get the opportunity because people here respect curiosity. We've been doing it for a long time," Allinder said.

If you'd like a copy of the summer issue, subscribe here.

You can also pick up a copy at the Kroger information desk and/or other advertisers.