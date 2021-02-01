Super Bowl tailgate goes virtual but hopes to draw a crowd

This event usually has upwards of 600 people, so with non-profits hurting now more than ever... this pre-Super Bowl party might be the time for you get involved.

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Super Bowl tailgate will be pressing on in a pandemic… with a twist!

In its 10th year, the Weirton United Way partnered with First Choice America, is hosting its annual tailgate party, but now only VIRTUAL.

Logging onto Facebook for the event Saturday, raffle tickets start at $10 each… giving you the chance to win over 50+ prizes…. without having to leave your home.

Some items include: A $900 fire pit package, an $800 Weber Grill, overnight stays, lottery tickets, gift card packages, and not to mention $1500 in cash prizes!

“This is the largest event for the United Way here in Weirton. Only one was had last year, the rest were canceled due to COVID. So, it’s very important with the need that we needed to keep it going.” Scott Winwood, President of First Choice America, Weirton

The nice part this year is no matter how far away from Weirton you are, you can still participate in the event.

“Anybody can watch the event. You don’t need a ticket to watch it, but you’re only going to win if you’ve purchased a raffle ticket in advance. We’re hoping everybody, if you’re home on Saturday at 3’clock coming up, that you’d want to watch the presentation.” Linda Stear, Executive Director of Weirton United Way

Tickets are available until Friday and there’s a smorgasbord of ways to buy them; from Venmo to checks… Just call 304-748-7213.