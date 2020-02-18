Supporters rally behind Bridgeport business owner ahead of BOE meeting

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – A group of residents are holding a rally in support of Chapter Square property owner, John Callarik, one hour before Bridgeport Board of Education meets.

The school district is considering using Callarik’s property as the new football stadium for Bridgeport High.

Callarik has rejected negotiations and the Board of Education is now considering utilizing eminent domain to claim the property.

However, Superintendent Brent Ripley says that will be the school district’s last resort. Perkins Field is available but the space has been closed for years.

Bridgeport Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

