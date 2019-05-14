Supreme Count helps out local government with grants to update software

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judi French met with Jefferson County Common Pleas Court Judge Michelle Miller and Probate/Juvenile Court Judge Joseph Corabi on Tuesday.

She delivered grant checks from the Supreme Court’s Ohio Courts Technology Grant Fund.

The technology grant check for $132,803.50 is for upgrades to the common pleas courts’ case management system.

She also presented a grant check for $5,640.00 for the probate/juvenile court’s to upgrade their management system as well.

Judge Miller said this is a huge deal for the area and it really help out the public to access the court cases more easily.

Here is link to their website: http://www.jeffersoncountyoh.com/CountyCourts/CommonPleas.aspx.