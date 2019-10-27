Sweet Temptations Pastry Shop recognized as ‘sweetest bakery in WV’

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – You don’t have to travel far to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Sweet Temptations Pastry Shop in Weirton recently took first place in West Virginia for Dawn Foods Sweetest Bakery in America contest.

Known around the Ohio Valley for its specialty cakes and desserts, Sweet Temptations also offers other food options, such as sandwiches, soups and pepperoni rolls.

Photo: Vanessa Bever

Sweet Temptations owner, Vanessa Bever, celebrated three years in business on October 4 and receiving this award was the icing on the cake.

Located at 3666 Lindberg Way, Sweet Temptations Pastry Shop will resume normal hours of operations on Tuesday, October 29.