Taking a positive outlook after a tragic accident Video

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - An entire community is rallying around a business today that just 24 hours ago saw part of its operation go up in flames.

Now, Ziegenfelder's is beginning their journey back and they are getting a lot of help to do it.

CEO and President Lisa Allen is now reflecting on the massive fire yesterday but is keeping positive thoughts.

"Its been unbelievable, its been scary but I would really have to capture it one word and tell you honestly that I feel blessed," Allen said.

Allen went on to say that she not only feels blessed because of the firefighters who put in the hard work yesterday in the frightening conditions, but also for all of the outreach she has received from local businesses to lend a hand however they can.

"Wheeling is a small community, there's no doubt we all know that, but when anything happens to anybody all the gloves are off and everyone comes together," she added. "It's so heart warming and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. It speaks to the community and the gift that we have together. Everyone else can have their big cities, I'll take Wheeling."

A variety of businesses have reached out to Ziegenfelders to help in multiple different ways as they begin their journey of recovering from yesterdays fire.

Right now, there isn't an update of when the East Wheeling location will be back up and running -- but their other two facilities in Denver, Colorado and Chino, California are still in operation.

For anyone who is trying to get a glimpse of the damaged building, Allen has one warning.

"Its not a secure situation at all so please nobody drive down the street, please nobody come and take a look, theres plenty of pictures everywhere," Allen said.

We will continue to bring you the very latest as officials work to get the facility back up and running.