WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In an effort to be philanthropic and give back to the city of Wheeling post-pandemic, Taqueria 304 hosted their first ever Disc Golf Scramble at Wheeling University.

Teams of three were able to pay to sign up ahead of time, and the registration fee included a disc for each player sponsored by Walmart Triadelphia, food, and drinks courtesy of Carenbauer Distributing.

Wheeling’s Taqueria 304 is hosting their first ever Disc Golf Scramble at Wheeling University!🥏 All proceeds from this event are going to Volunteer Wheeling, to contribute to the beautification projects in Wheeling.



More on this philanthropic event tonight on @WTRF7News❗️ pic.twitter.com/ohzy0N0aBS — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) October 16, 2022

All proceeds from the event are going to Volunteer Wheeling to assist with their work focusing on small-scale beautification projects around the city.

Taqueria 304’s Bobby Rys says that he feels proud of the work they have done to give back.

“Wheeling is the most philanthropic town I’ve ever lived in,” said Rys.

“I love living here for that reason. There are a million different ways to get involved and this town takes care of itself, and people find a way to get together and build community and to help each other out and I’ve just been bearing witness to that for six years and you know trying to play a part but why not create another event that we could raise some money for Wheeling?”

They raised a total of $2,451.00 for Volunteer Wheeling.

Rys says he has played disc golf for 16 years, and its inclusivity is the reason they planned the event around this game.