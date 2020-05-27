https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Teachers at Sherrard Middle School reunite for drive-by parade

Community
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Schools across the Ohio Valley continue to honor students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Teachers at Sherrard Middle School paid tribute to students on Tuesday with a drive-by parade.

Students have endured many obstacles in 2020, such as adjusting to remote learning.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter