Teachers at Sherrard Middle School reunite for drive-by parade

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Schools across the Ohio Valley continue to honor students amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Teachers at Sherrard Middle School paid tribute to students on Tuesday with a drive-by parade.
Students have endured many obstacles in 2020, such as adjusting to remote learning.
