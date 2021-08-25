Teachers at the top of their class honored in Wheeling tonight

The teachers were honored at the Wheeling Chamber of Commerce steak fry

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce is continuing their tradition of honoring the area’s teachers.

Normally the teachers are honored at the Partner in Education Luncheon, but that was put on pause due to COVID.



The teachers were finally honored at the chamber’s steak fry this evening at the Sonneborn Shelter in Wheeling Park.

This year’s recipients are Brandy LaFlam, a 3rd grade teacher at Woodsdale Elementary; Marcy Hartzell, an 8th grade teacher at St. Michael Parish School; and Thomas Perdziola, a math teacher at Wheeling Central Catholic High School.

Congratulations to these fine educators!