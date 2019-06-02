Teachers pleased with show of support Saturday in Charleston

The president of the Ohio County Education Association said it was tremendously gratifying to get such support Saturday in the halls of the West Virginia Senate.

Jenny Craig said not only teachers but service personnel, students and parents packed the Senate gallery and spilled out into the hall and outside, all in support of the teachers.

Craig said their message was clear–that they oppose the Student Success Act.

She said the public has spoken.

“Over 88% of West Virginians have spoken out and said at the state department of education forums, at the forums held by the West Virginia Education Association and by the senators, the overwhelming majority of people have spoken out and said we do not want charter schools in West Virginia. We do not want to privatize our education,” said Craig.