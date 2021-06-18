Thanks to your donations, WTRF’s Founder’s Day of Caring campaign was a success!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A big thank you to all of those in the Ohio Valley who donated to 7News’s annual Founder’s Day of Caring campaign.

It turned out to be a very successful drive for our area’s veterans in need.

More than $700 and countless bags of donations that filled up three of our news cars were delivered to Helping Heroes.

WTRF’s staff delivered them to Helping Heroes, which is located in the former OVMC building.

They have a room set aside that was quickly filled with all of the various essentials. Food is one of the main priorities, but they need more than that. Chief Financial Officer Susan Harrison explained food stamps do not cover non-food essential items, so all of your donations will be used to bridge that gap.

All of the donations that were collect by the community are going to be used for veterans in their permanent housing. Toiletries, microwaves, all of the household items that are difficult for our veterans to finance. Susan Harrison, CFO, Helping Heroes

Although this donation drive has ended, that doesn’t mean the need has. You can click here for more information on how to donate to Helping Heroes.

7News would also like to thank Riesbeck’s for allowing us to use their Elm Grove location to collect donations, and for creating pre-made bags that customers could purchase for the cause.