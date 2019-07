STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

The African Children’s Choir performed this evening at the Sycamore Youth Center during their North American Tour.

Their performance is known to be unique and it shows the beauty, dignity, and potential of each African child.

Fun fact The African Children’s choir has performed with Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey, Keith Urban, and other inspirational performers.

The entire concert was free for all ages.

They also collected a free-will offering after the concert.