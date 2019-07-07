The ‘Fight For Maddie’ continues with fundraiser

A fundraiser is being held Saturday, July 13 for a West Virginia girl.

Maddie Richards of West Union was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome in 2017.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the family to help with medical cost that can be as much as $100,000.

A live auction will begin at 9 a.m. while a silent auction will be held all day.

There will also be a cornhole tournament, dunking booth, games for children, and much more!

Kortney Hazel Keller-Oyler, Jeff Pratt and Brittney Richards will co-host the fundraiser, which will be held at R.D. Wilson Sons & Co. in Clarksburg.

For more information, please their Facebook event page.