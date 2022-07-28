WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

A 25-year Silver Jubilee Anniversary and a baby shower are usually two very different events.

But Thursday they were one, as the Gabriel Project celebrated its 25th year of helping moms and babies.

They called it the most exciting baby shower ever, and they held it in the McLure Hotel ballroom.

The Gabriel Project helps babies from birth to age two with everything from cribs to car seats to clothes because baby gear is expensive.

“We provide a brand new crib and mattress that turns into a toddler bed for $30,” said Faith Hicks, Northern Chapter coordinator. “We provide a car seat that grows with the baby for $15. And if people don’t have enough space for a full size crib, we also do portable cribs and they’re $15.”

“The Gabriel Project supplies Young Lives (a teen mom support group) with care packages for the girls and resources for the babies,” said Angel Reese, Young Lives member.

Nicole Williams and her four children recently moved to Wheeling.

The Gabriel Project helped her with a number of resources.

“They’ve been wonderful to us,” said Williams. “Never made us feel uncomfortable. Always made us feel welcome. They were absolutely wonderful in the entire process.”

The Silver Jubilee baby shower welcomed volunteers, supporters and donors as well as parents and babies.

There were basket and gift bag giveaways, stations for play and refreshments for everyone.

To make or receive a donation, call (304) 639-5039.