The Highlands Independence Day Celebration promises bigger & better fireworks

If you’re looking to continue the 4th of July fun with your family, The Highlands has an event for you.



The second annual Independence Day Celebration kicks off Saturday in the Quaker Steak and Lube parking lot.



This family-friendly day will feature bounce houses, a snow cone machine, and music from an acoustic act and Pocket Change.

Be sure to stick around for fireworks at dusk, which organizers promise will be bigger and better than last year.



“People that were here last year, they couldn’t believe it. They said it was the best show that they have seen in a few years around here,” said Marketing Manager Christine Thomas. “So, they did up the money on it this year, so I think it’s gonna be bigger and better. If you wanna see a good show, spend time with your family, you should come.”

Children’s activities begin at 3:00 p.m., entertainment at 4:00 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

Thomas hopes people come and grab a bite to eat at one of The Highlands’ restaurants and enjoy a night with family.

“There’s a lot of parking, lots of places up here, lots of things to do and obviously I hope Quaker Steak is your first choice,” Thomas added.