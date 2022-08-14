WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A walk in the park is usually a fun little outing you can do with your dog, but today pet owners went on a new adventure with their dogs.

The Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum opened its doors for our four-legged friends for the day.

The dogs had a busy day, from learning how to square dance to trying out different agility and scenting techniques. Of course, they also had the chance to snoop around the museum.

Everyone seemed to have a good time, especially the dogs.

“I love it. It’s, it’s really cool because we actually have a cat in the museum. So, we’re used to having an animal there, but the dogs are totally different. They have a totally different personality than a cat would.” Becky Gerlik, Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum Manager

This was the second annual ‘Dog Days’ event the museum hosted.