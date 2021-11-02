The Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade returns for 35th year

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The Main Street Bank Fantasy in Lights Parade is bringing back holiday spirit to the streets of Wheeling. It’s making its 35th return.

There are floats, bands, and dance schools signed up, and you’ll recognize some familiar faces in it. That includes this year’s Grand Marshals: Wheeling Health Right’s Kathie Brown and Pastor of Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Darrell Cummings, both well-known for their work in the community, as well as actor Erik Estrada. Estrada played Ponch in the hit tv series CHIPs.

It’s another big parade this year and Parade Director Bill Bryson can’t wait.

“We’re just happy to get back. I think after a year off, I think, people in the parade, the parade committee, everyone’s just happy to have a parade again. We’re gonna try again for the 35th annual parade. It looks like another good one.” Bill Bryson, Parade Director

Bryson is encouraging folks who plan to go, to come early because roads around the Valley will be closed for the parade.

If you’d like to be in it, call the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce at (304) 233-2575. Bryson says they’re shooting for 95 entries this year.

The parade this year is November 19th at 6:30.