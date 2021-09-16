The need for foster care homes is huge; what you can do to help

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you want to help find foster care children a home, well the need may be more than you realize.

Advocates say there’s more than seven-thousand kids in care in West Virginia. But advocates say there’s not enough places for these children to stay. Many of them end up in shelters> Some have to sleep in the DHHR offices and others in hotel rooms, and advocates like Megan Elliott are urging you to lend a helping hand.

“Come out and support us because there is a huge need for foster families in our area as a community. It’s something easy you can do to come out and learn a little bit. Just to come out and learn a bit little bit and see if it’s something for you. And if you decide to, you can do as little or as much as you want for fostering. We need homes for babies, homes for sibling groups, homes for teenagers and even just respite care for a few hours.” Megan Elliott, Foster care recruiting and licensing coordinator

If you’d like to learn more about a program involving foster care, you can stop by Chimney Corners Cafe until 6 today.

There’s pamphlets and flyers, even an advocate you can talk to there.

You can also learn more if you go on their Facebook Page: It’s called the National Youth Advocate Program West Virginia.