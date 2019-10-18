The Odd Ball celebrates ‘all things strange’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Crittenton Services is introducing a new event to the Ohio Valley.

And if you are a fan of strange things, The Odd Ball is the place you want to be October 25.

Hosted at the Wheeling Island Casino and Racetrack, the Halloween bash will feature hors d’oeuvres, a signature drink and cash bar.

The Easy Street Band will perform live music and there will be a reverse raffle with a Wheeling Island Staycation as the grand prize.

For us, it’s about everyone coming and having fun. We’re really looking to engage with our community. Have them learn a little more about Crittenton services and throw a great Halloween party while we’re at it. Jenna Richardson, Public Communications Coordinator of Crittenton Services

Guests must be at least 21-years-old to attend and costumes are optional.

Once again, The Odd Ball is being held Friday, October 25 from 8-11 p.m.