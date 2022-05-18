OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The American Legion has brought Veterans together for generations and one local post is known as the oldest in the United State of America.

Wheeling’s American Legion Post 1 has officially found a place to call home.

The group consists of 300 members.

Today is their first meeting at the Italian American Club in Elm Grove.



After years of uncertainty the organization has moved into the Italian American Club at Elm Grove.

They held their first meeting on Wednesday and at the top of the agenda is a big project.

Today we are here to announce that we have actually purchased the building and we are starting a fundraising campaign. The building is old. There are a lot of good memories in this building and we want it to continue for years to come. However, that comes with a price and that price is $400,000. So, we are looking for donations, we are announcing that we are hoping to raise money and the funds to renovate the building. John Powell, President of American Legion Post 1

They went over future plans for the renovations.

He says they are happy to have the building, but it needs a lot of work.

They are looking for donations so if you are interested you can contact him at (304) 639-2034