The return of Fort Henry Days fires up historians

OHIO COUNTY W.Va (WTRF) You’re truly transported back in time. At Fort Henry Days, you get to experience what it’s like to live in the 18th century.

Fort Henry Days is a tribute to Wheeling’s frontier era. You can witness history come to life through dramatic battle re-enactments and historically correct demonstrations.

Many gathered around this morning for an Artillery demonstration. Individuals dressed in costumes and had tents, several of them participated in period correct activities and jobs.

Valleri Gorden participates because she enjoys the history of dancing and will be performing alongside many others this weekend.

We do 18th Century dancing, so we came up here to do that probably started about then or twelve years ago. I love history and I love dancing and I love the social dancing aspect of the 19th century because it was a way people got together, met each other, and had some fun together. Valleri Gorden, Reenactor

As you walk around you can speak with participants. Everyone has a unique connection to history and is full of fun and instructing facts.

Reenactor Elizabeth Muxford , made a traditional meal that she explained was typically used as baby food.

We are talking about the modern women, Native American woman in a Colonial culture. Weare trying to represent that here and talk about that and just try to spread a little bit of history about our Native Americans, the Indigenous peoples of this area Elizabeth Muxford, Reenactor

As you make your way around you get to experience and learn so many different things. You can even purchase items for sale at several tents.

They have demonstrations and performances all weekend long so if you’d like to learn little bit of history you might want to head down there.

Fort Henry Days continues Sunday morning at 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and the whole event is free to the public.