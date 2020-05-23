The Strand Theatre issues tentative schedule for postponed spring, summer events

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Strand Theatre continues to follow guidelines set by Gov. Jim Justice and local health officials.

Movie theaters across the Mountain State will be allowed to reopen June 5, but a reopening date for concerts and sporting events remains uncertain at this time.

In response to the recent announcements, the Strand Theatre has provided a revised schedule for spring and summer events that were previously postponed.

Moundsville’s Got Talent — August 1, 2020

Bridges — August 8, 2020

Shrimp Boil at St. Jude Park — August 22, 2020

Concert in the Round Series — Fall 2020

The annual summer musical production, Missoula’s Children’s Theatre program and the steel production of Steel Magnolias will remain canceled this year.

For additional information and updates, please visit their Facebook page or website.

