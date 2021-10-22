The United Way lending a helping hand to our neighbors in need

WHEELING, WV (WTRF)-The United Way continues to lend our neighbors in the Ohio Valley a helping hand.

This year’s campaign is called “Give Where You Live”: an initiative driven by co-chairs Jill and Dave Mathieu.

The United Way supports around 28 different agencies in and around the community that help people in need. Some of those agencies include the Wheeling Health Right and the Salvation Army. And both new co-chairs are excited to get behind it all.

“It’s very important to ‘Give Where You Live’. A lot of people have a lot of hardships in our Ohio Valley, and we don’t see it’s sometimes, but it’s out there. I thought if it’s something we can do to help the campaign, I’m all in.” Jill Mathieu, co-chair of United Way Campaign “Give Where You Live”

“I’ve been involved with the United Way in various capacities for the past 30 years, and when they asked Jill and I to co-chair it, I said ‘sure, why not? I’ve always had a warm place in my heart for United Way’.” Dave Mathieu, co-chair of United Way Campaign “Give Where You Live”

If you’d like to help out, just go to unitedwayuov.org and you can donate.

You could also encourage your employer to do a campaign drive for the United Way.