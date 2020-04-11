The Vineyard Church takes Easter Scavenger Hunt on the road

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With so much uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, The Vineyard Church was forced to restructure their annual Easter Scavenger Hunt.

However, the hunt will move forward while ensuring the safety of the public.

41 egg posters have been placed throughout a section of downtown Wheeling for families to drive around and have some fun egg hunting.

Easter Scavenger Hunt map – Downtown Wheeling

The Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A winner will be announced on Monday, April 13 and will also receive a family fun night prize!

Online and paper forms are available on their website.

