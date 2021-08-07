The Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off makes a big return

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)-Well, it’s not a cool, muggy day that gets you craving that hot cup of chili, but that isn’t getting in the way of thousands giving some of the best chili on the East Coast a try.

The Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off made a big comeback today after a year off due to COVID.

It’s the 20th year of it.

Some of the top chili cooks in the country showed off their cooking skills with around 40 different Chili’s for folks to try. They also gave out awards in many categories like Home-style, Chili Verde, and Salsa. And while your getting your quick chili fix, it’s also supporting a special cause that organizers of the event stand by.

“It’s so important because I also know the United Way suffered when they couldn’t have any of the events last year. So, it really means a whole lot to the city to be able to raise money for such a wonderful, local, charitable organization that benefits so many different organizations in the Ohio Valley.” ROSE WARMUTH. CHILI CHAIRWOMAN

Every penny from the event goes toward the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley. Organizers hope to break the $10,000 mark again this year.