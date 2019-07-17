Third annual Women’s Expo a success

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a night to relax, do some shopping, and enjoy the company of friends at the 3rd annual women’s expo hosted by the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce.

Ladies in attendance were able to browse booths from a variety of local businesses and organizations. They featured health tips, financial advice, and of course make-up, clothing and accessories.

The centerpiece of the evening was a fashion show, highlighting styles from stores across the area. Guests were also treated to an inspiring speech from Ziegenfelder’s CEO Lisa Allen.

7News anchor Kathryn Ghion was the emcee and 7News Director Brenda Danehart was one of the models.