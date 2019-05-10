Thomas Fest features Raminator, food and games

Thomas Fest continues Friday and Saturday at Thomas Auto Center in St. Clairsville.

Friday marks day one of the two-day event that is filled with family fun featuring music, games, activities, and food. The event started at noon Friday and runs through 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

To kick things off, the Raminator was brought in Friday evening to wow the crowd and smash some cars. If you stop by, you have the chance to win some pretty nice prizes like vacations, big screen TVs, and cash.

“We have the wood-fired pizza, we’ll be doing pizza all day,” said Raminator driver Mark Hall. “The Raminator will crush cars at 6 o’clock. Once they’re done crushing cars at 6:00, we’ll clean the lot and tomorrow we’ll have our 5th annual Mopar Car Show.”

Mike Klein, the sales manager at Thomas Auto Center, advises car fans to come check it out.

“The raminator stands about ten-and-a-half feet tall, about 12 feet wide, weighs almost 11-thousand pounds and makes two-thousand horsepower,” Klein said. “So if you’re a gear head, that’s some cool stuff right there, 2000 horsepower.”

The car crushing will be happening at 6:00 p.m. at Thomas Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM. Saturday’s car show begins at 10:00 a.m.