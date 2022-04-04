WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Have you heard the work of the famous late composer Dvorak or maybe newer sound, by Enrico Lopez-Yanez? Well, if you have not, third graders might now have you beat!

Monday, third through fifth graders were introduced to all the classics the Wheeling Symphony had to offer. The first free concert was held at Wheeling Park High School’s J.B. Chambers Theatre.

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will meet about 4,000 students this week.

Dr. Freakeuncy’s Sound Lab adds the youthful side of this ‘Young People’s Concert’.

It teaches how music is made.

It might be mature music but the Executive Director says he taught himself piano in middle school, and so for many of the kids in the audience, this might be their first taste for their future careers.

It’s the time to instill the love for music. Whether it’s classical music or pop music or any genre in-between.” “They love this. This is probably one of their favorite weeks of the year. Because they get to go out and see a bunch of kids. They’re enjoying what they are doing. You know? Bryan Braunlich, Executive Director for Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

Music Director John Devlin was the one in the lab coat.