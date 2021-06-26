Thousands of people head to Martins Ferry for… STRAWBERRIES!

The strawberry festival is carrying on the tradition where dogs, children come dressed as strawberries and no one bats an eye.

MARTINS FERRY, OH (WTRF) — Strawberry shortcake, strawberry floats, strawberry cookies, children dressed as strawberries.

I think it goes without saying… The Strawberry festival is back!

June is strawberry month and who doesn’t love strawberries? Melissa Yeso, Chairman of Strawberry Festival

About 5,000 people are heading to Martins Ferry’s streets to celebrate the red fruit.

If you like 🍓STRAWBERRIES🍓but you’re not in Martins Ferry… then you’re missing out! (Don’t worry! There’s still time) The strawberry festival is going until 10 tonight @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/NStJ0d06LE — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) June 26, 2021

It’s in it’s fourth year of the event, but a strawberry festival is unique to the Ohio Valley.

Community members started it, as a way to top a beloved treat from a local (now famous) bakery.

The Strawberry festival started as, a way, because they were looking for toppings. Nickles Bakery made the original shortcakes. So, that’s how they came up with the strawberry festival. Paul Stecker, President of Project Forward

They hope to raise between $5-10,000 today and all the proceeds go to Project Forward, who runs the event.

The group works to revitalize the downtown of Martins Ferry and they opened eight new businesses during the pandemic alone.

All things strawberry will be partying until 10 PM Saturday.