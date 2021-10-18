Thousands of West Virginians sign-up for medical marijuana, crossing fingers for first-ever green Christmas

The DHHR wants you to know there is still time to get a doctor's note and sign up!

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — It has taken years to get here but thousands of people in the Mountain State have just been given the green light to roll a joint for medical use.

Since the spring, the DHHR has seen 4,000 people sign up online, 3,000 of those have already been approved. But, they think some are slipping through the cracks for medical cannabis.

West Virginia’s Office of Medical Cannabis is hosting in-person sign-up events – Helping folks who are having difficulty signing up online.

You must be a West Virginia resident to sign up, so if you head to a location you’ll need proof of residency, $50 for the application fee, and to have visited a registered West Virginian physician.

The DHHR says 99.9 percent of those who submit applications will be approved.

This is the first time ever that West Virginia has hosted an application like this. Medical use marijuana was approved in 2017 to the relief of some people in our state.

“The legislature passed the medical cannabis act to provide another treatment option. Perhaps it helps alleviate nausea for a cancer patient or help with appetite in that same scenario. It’s just another tool in the toolbox physicians can use for their patients.” Jason Frame, Director of Office of Medical Cannabis, WVDHHR

They have also been providing in-person and telehealth at the sign-ups so it’s not too late to get registered if you don’t have a physician’s note.

The medical cards are good for one year, but it’s key to note that dispensaries are still not open in the Mountain State. However, the DHHR says they’re set to open for business in the next couple of months. So, this will be West Virginia’s first green Christmas (of this kind).

The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis will host public sign up events for medical cannabis patients from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Tuesday, October 19 at the Hancock County DHHR Office, 100 Municipal Plaza, Suite 600, 2nd floor, Weirton, WV, and then on Wednesday, October 20 at the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, 1500 Chapline Street, Suite 106, 1st Floor, City/County Building, Wheeling.

For more information on what to bring or where to go, head here.