Three Marshall Co. bridges dedicated to veterans Video

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - Three bridge dedications took place this morning.

Ryan Hammond, Julian Berisford, and Cory Hewitt were all being honored for their service to the country.

The Boggs run overpass bridge was being dedicated in honor of Cory.

The 6th street bridge in Mchechen in honor of Julian.

From there to Moundsville on the extension bridge by Straub Ford and Buffalo Wild Wings in honor of Ryan.