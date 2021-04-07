Three people found unconscious in Moundsville, Police Chief expects it’s not the end

Police Chief: 'Three overdoses and more on the way'

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — People are being found passed out in cars, parking lots, and the police are rushing to do what they can.

Moundsville Police Chief Tom Mitchell says two people were found this morning turning purple before their lives were saved with NARCAN administered by police. Then, just a couple hours later, another man was found unconscious in the grass.

The chief has some theories: A bad batch of whatever drug was dished out on the street, laced with something more dangerous. He suspects heroin mixed with fentynal.

They’ve called in the drug taskforce to try to find the source of this deadly concoction. But, the chief doesn’t think today’s three overdoses are the end of it.

His pessimism tells him it’s already out there and too late to stop.

“We are. We’re anticipating we’ll have further overdoses. Unfortunately, we’ve had an uptick. People have more money on them it seems, and they’re buying drugs with it.” Thomas Mitchell, Moundsville Chief of Police

Even though these people were taken to the hospital, drug charges are pending since the chief says a hefty amount of Xanax tablets were found on two of those resuscitated.

If you see suspicious cars with someone passed out inside, the chief is asking you to use discernment and make sure they really are unconscious before calling the police.

He says only about one in 20 overdose calls actually end up being an overdose call.