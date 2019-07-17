Time is running out to get your tickets for the Around the World Dinner

You’re running out of time to get your tickets to take a trip around the world!

Don’t worry though, you won’t be leaving the Ohio Valley.

The Around the World Dinner is this Friday, July 19 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Wheeling Park Ice Rink.

Preparations are in full swing as organizers were putting the finishing touches on a massive silent auction this week.

If you attend, you’ll have the chance to sample cuisine inspired by many different countries prepared by more than 20 local restaurants and bakeries.

It all benefits the YWCA Wheeling.

“This will give us unrestricted funds to help a lot of our clients who many need work boots or different kinds of work pants if we don’t get them in the women’s boutique, or prescriptions or transportation to and from medical appointments,” explained YWCA Wheeling Executive Director Lori Jones. “These funds give us an opportunity to assist the clients in a way that the grants funds that we get don’t.”

Attendees can also buy a chance to win a signature trip, dinner for two anywhere in the world! The prize includes roundtrip airfare, overnight accommodations and your dinner.

If you didn’t get your tickets yet, on Thursday only if you buy three tickets you’ll get on free.

Just enter the promo promo code 4FOR3 at aroundtheworlddinner.com.

While you’re there you can register for the silent auction, get your chances to win the trip and find all the details you need to know.

Restaurants preparing cuisine from around the world include: Wheeling Park, The Vagabond Kitchen, WVNCC Culinary, Sarah’s on Main, Nana’s Landing, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, Generations, Kroger Sushi, Around the World Gourmet, Govindas, Wheeling Brewing, Heathers Cookies, Valley Cheese, Lebanese Festival, In the Mix Bakery, Figaretti’s, Rocco Basil, Texas Roadhouse, Grecos, Ruttenbucks, and Pickles Eatery.