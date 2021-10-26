Tips to make Halloween a fun night for everyone, according to autism specialists

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- It’s a fun night every year children can’t wait for: Trick-Or-Treat!

But for some, the bright Halloween lights and spooky noises can be a lot, especially for those on the autism spectrum.

Autism specialists say children with autism might not be able to say ‘Trick-Or-Treat’ at your door because some aren’t very vocal. They might even get upset quickly or have difficulty waiting their turn for candy, and if you notice any of this while you’re passing out candy, specialists say patience is key.

“Our goal and our parents goal is to always keep our children included, and be able to be involved in those activities in our community. I think that’s part on us, but, also, for our community to just be aware children learn differently, they have different ways of communicating, and just notice that some kids might have a little more difficulty, and just be kind and understanding.” Angie Wood, Executive Director of August Levy Learning Center

August Levy Learning Center’s Angie Wood also says some special needs children also have specialized diets, so think about passing out squishy toys and crayons as treats too.