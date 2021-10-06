Toads, snakes put on their witch hats as Oglebay’s trails will be haunted this weekend

Read the article to see a tiny witch hat on a grumpy toad, curtesy of the Schrader Center staff

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s one place the creepy and crawly are seen year around in Wheeling – But they’re costuming-up for this weekend!

If this toad in a tiny witch hat is a sign…Trails at Oglebay are getting HAUNTED this Saturday – The Schrader Center staff are not leaving a stone unturned (or a creature without costume) when it comes to spooking-up nature 😂🍄👻@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/7hZyYFgLFT — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) October 6, 2021

Trails are getting haunted Saturday, October 9, at the Schrader Center in Oglebay!

This one-night event will have an early session, for those who like Halloween for the candy and costumes. There will be touch boxes, a falconer with an owl, snakes to pet & scavenger hunts from 4 to 6 PM!

Then from 9 to 11 PM, the trail will fill with spooky faces for the older kids who like jump scares in the woods!

Last year about 900 people ventured out to be scared on the hikes and this year naturalists turned Chuckies are preparing for the same energy.

“This year we’ve extended our trails to go out further, so it will be a longer trail. And we have a lot of people out there this year including some famous movie starts like Jason and Michael. So, we’re very excited about all of that!.” Joelle Bensie, Assistant Director of Schrader Center

Campfires will follow both sessions!

It’s $10 per child, with adults free for the early session & $10 per person for the haunted hike.

You can preregister here or walk-ins are also welcome!