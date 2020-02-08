Traditional, unique services can be found at Crossroads PT

BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF) – Traditional physical therapy can be found at Crossroads Physical Therapy but there may be other services that you are not familiar with.

Those includes dry needling, ‘instrument assisted soft tissue mobilization’ and ‘personalized blood flow restriction therapy.’

The clinic uses a laser during deep tissue therapy, which offers significant benefits.

It decreases pain, decreases inflammation, speeds up the healing process — gets you back to doing things a lot faster than you could without it. People need physical therapy to restore function. So, to be able do the things that they couldn’t do — to be able to pick up their grandkids, their kids, play sports — get back to activities that they normally couldn’t do — golf, ski. Kevin Parris, Physical Therapist – Crossroads Physical Therapy

Parris says the laser technology can be found in training rooms for professional sports teams.

