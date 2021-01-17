Travel Agent: Ohio Valley residents are starting to venture back out

"Things are starting to pick up," said Uniglobe's owner... And cruises are getting booked for this summer!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — We’re all tired of being cooped up… And one world traveling company says they’re finally starting to see Ohio Valley residents head out of their homes.

Uniglobe says some hot pandemic trips are the Caribbean, all-inclusives, Disney, and national park adventures!

Mexico is the easiest country to get into right now, but the Canadian border is still closed after almost a year, which has indirectly hurt Alaskan cruising. Not being allowed to dock in Vancouver has the cruise industry holding its breath but travel agents tell 7NEWS they have already began planning for a change.

Yes, things are starting to pick up. Cruise-lines have not yet started to sail, and it looks like May 1st. But we really hope it happens. We have a nice group heading to Alaska in early June. Obviously, we want to go. We think it will be very safe, we just have to get the clearance to do that. Bill Bryson, Uniglobe Owner

Bryson says people are getting back out there starting with trips in America. There’s a Yellowstone adventure scheduled for July.

But travel agents say after understanding more about this virus, and canceling plans for almost a year now, the consensus from a lot of folks is… Let’s go.