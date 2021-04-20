Travel agents: Here’s where you can vacay this summer

Grab your Pina-coladas, here’s what you need to know

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With the talk of summer and many vacations destroyed last year, you might be itching to get out of the Ohio Valley, so we asked a local travel agent where we can fly.

Cruise lines have their fingers crossed for July departures from US soil. Right now, you can only cruise from other countries.

The initial slated date for cruising to open up here is November but Billy Bryson, with Uniglobe, says the CDC might be reconsidering.

“July will be a year and three months and the cruises have been inactive all that time. There’s been over 4,000 people that have sailed since the cruise lines reopened outside the US. And it’s going very well. Not quite sure why the CDC is dragging their feet on this but like I said, the cruise lines are getting pretty optimistic that they’re pretty close.” Bill Bryson, Owner of Uniglobe

But until then, you can continue to fly to Bermuda or St. Martin and then cruise out of there.

Right now, deals are being struck with airlines to keep prices lower if you are cruising.

All-inclusives are popular to head to Florida, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic. You still have to be tested for COVID before you come back, but getting there is fairly easy. And many resorts are offering the coming-home tests right on-site.

Uniglobe still has some seats for a four-night trip to Aruba on July 17.

With this cruising still up in the air, the best way to travel right now is through an agent.